Turkish Airlines 01 – 03JUN20 domestic operations

Turkish Airlines today (01JUN20) resumes scheduled operation, initially operating limited domestic flights. Planned operation for the period of 01JUN20 – 03JUN20 includes the following.
Istanbul – Ankara 1 daily A330-300
Istanbul – Antalya 1 daily A321
Istanbul – Izmir 1 daily A330-300
Istanbul – Trabzon 1 daily A321
