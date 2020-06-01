Vueling in the last few days filed revised operation for the month of June 2020. As of 31MAY20, the airline plans to operate following routes, with additional changes remain pending in the second half of June.
Barcelona – Alicante 3 weekly
Barcelona – Bilbao 3 weekly
Barcelona – Gran Canaria 4 weekly
Barcelona – Ibiza 7 weekly
Barcelona – London Gatwick 2 weekly
Barcelona – Mahon 6 weekly
Barcelona – Malaga 5 weekly
Barcelona – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Barcelona – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Barcelona – Seville 5 weekly
Barcelona – Tenerife North 4 weekly
Bilbao – Gran Canaria 1 weekly
Bilbao – Malaga 2 weekly
Seville – Gran Canaria 2 weekly
Seville – Tenerife North 2 weekly
Tenerife North – Malaga 1 weekly
Vueling June 2020 operations as of 31MAY20
Posted
Vueling in the last few days filed revised operation for the month of June 2020. As of 31MAY20, the airline plans to operate following routes, with additional changes remain pending in the second half of June.