Vueling June 2020 operations as of 31MAY20

Vueling in the last few days filed revised operation for the month of June 2020. As of 31MAY20, the airline plans to operate following routes, with additional changes remain pending in the second half of June.



Barcelona – Alicante 3 weekly

Barcelona – Bilbao 3 weekly

Barcelona – Gran Canaria 4 weekly

Barcelona – Ibiza 7 weekly

Barcelona – London Gatwick 2 weekly

Barcelona – Mahon 6 weekly

Barcelona – Malaga 5 weekly

Barcelona – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly

Barcelona – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Barcelona – Seville 5 weekly

Barcelona – Tenerife North 4 weekly

Bilbao – Gran Canaria 1 weekly

Bilbao – Malaga 2 weekly

Seville – Gran Canaria 2 weekly

Seville – Tenerife North 2 weekly

Tenerife North – Malaga 1 weekly