Aurigny extends interim schedule to late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Aurigny Air Service has announced the extension of interim schedule into summer peak season, as the airline continues to operate essential service to Alderney and Southampton. Planned operation until 31AUG20 as follows.

Guernsey – Alderney
GR220 GCI1130 – 1150ACI D28 x67
GR228 GCI1745 – 1805ACI D28 135

GR221 ACI1215 – 1235GCI D28 x67
GR229 ACI1830 – 1850GCI D28 135

Guernsey – Southampton
GR656 GCI1300 – 1345SOU AT7 x67
GR657 SOU1415 – 1500GCI AT7 x67


