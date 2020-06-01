Air Canada concludes Embraer E190 scheduled operation 31MAY20

Air Canada yesterday (31MAY20) concluded Embraer E190 scheduled operation, as part of the airline’s fleet retirement announced in early-May 2020. On 31MAY20, the Star Alliance carrier operated E190 aircraft on following routes, with capacity of J9Y46, instead of J9Y88.



Toronto – Chicago O’Hare AC735/734

Toronto – Halifax AC610/621 (Final E190 scheduled service)

Toronto – New York LaGuardia AC702/707

Toronto – Saskatoon AC1129/1130 (Second last E190 scheduled service)



AC also operated E190 aircraft from St. John’s NFLD to Toronto as AC689 and morning flight from Halifax to Toronto as AC607 on 31MAY20. The airline continues to list Embraer E190 aircraft scheduled service on/after 01JUL20, this is expected to change later this month.