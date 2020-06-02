Airlink outlines domestic South Africa service for week of 08JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

South African carrier Airlink starting next week is resuming domestic service, initially operating at reduced frequency. From 08JUN20 to 14JUN20, planned operation as follows.

Johannesburg – Cape Town eff 08JUN20 12 weekly E190
4Z891 JNB0625 – 0845CPT E90 x7
4Z897 JNB1700 – 1920CPT E90 x6

4Z892 CPT0650 – 0900JNB E90 x7
4Z898 CPT1715 – 1925JNB E90 x6

Johannesburg – Durban eff 08JUN20 12 weekly E170/E190
4Z551 JNB0630 – 0740DUR E70 x67
4Z553 JNB1025 – 1135DUR E90 67
4Z557 JNB1610 – 1720DUR E90 x67

4Z552 DUR0820 – 0935JNB E70 x67
4Z554 DUR1215 – 1330JNB E90 67
4Z558 DUR1800 – 1915JNB E90 x67

