South African carrier Airlink starting next week is resuming domestic service, initially operating at reduced frequency. From 08JUN20 to 14JUN20, planned operation as follows.
Johannesburg – Cape Town eff 08JUN20 12 weekly E190
4Z891 JNB0625 – 0845CPT E90 x7
4Z897 JNB1700 – 1920CPT E90 x6
4Z892 CPT0650 – 0900JNB E90 x7
4Z898 CPT1715 – 1925JNB E90 x6
Johannesburg – Durban eff 08JUN20 12 weekly E170/E190
4Z551 JNB0630 – 0740DUR E70 x67
4Z553 JNB1025 – 1135DUR E90 67
4Z557 JNB1610 – 1720DUR E90 x67
4Z552 DUR0820 – 0935JNB E70 x67
4Z554 DUR1215 – 1330JNB E90 67
4Z558 DUR1800 – 1915JNB E90 x67
Airlink outlines domestic South Africa service for week of 08JUN20
