Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines June 2020 operations as of 01JUN20

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines has issued planned operation for the month of June 2020, where the airline reduces domestic service. Flights to Bumthang and Gelephu will now be served every 2 weeks, while Yonphula is served on weekly basis.



Paro – Bangkok 1 weekly

Paro – Bumthang – Yonphula 07JUN20 / 21JUN20

Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula 14JUN20 / 28JUN20