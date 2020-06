Cebu Pacific 03/04JUN20 domestic operations

Cebu Pacific tomorrow (03JUN20) plans to resume domestic operation, initially operating 3 domestic routes, based on the airline’s statement. Planned operation for 03JUN20 and 04JUN20 as follows.



Manila – Cagayan de Oro eff 03JUN20 1 flight

Manila – Naga eff 03JUN20 1 flight (cebgo service)

Due to regulatory issues, the airline has cancelled planned Manila – General Santos flights 02JUN20 – 04JUN20 and Manila – Cebu flights 03JUN20 – 04JUN20. Further changes remain possible.