Luxair on Monday (01JUN20) resumed service to Berlin, where the airline operates Luxembourg – Berlin Tegel route. Initially Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
Operational schedule below is listed until 14JUN20.
LG9473 LUX1840 – 2010TXL DH4 135
LG9473 LUX1850 – 2020TXL DH4 7
LG9474 TXL2055 – 2225LUX DH4 135
LG9474 TXL2100 – 2230LUX DH4 7
Luxair resumes Berlin service on 01JUN20
Posted
Luxair on Monday (01JUN20) resumed service to Berlin, where the airline operates Luxembourg – Berlin Tegel route. Initially Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.