Oman Air July 2020 Europe service revision as of 03JUN20

Oman Air in the last few days revised planned European operation, for the month of July 2020. Pending on further changes, the airline plans to gradually resume scheduled passenger operation as early as 01JUL20.



Upon service resumption in July 2020, the airline initially operates 3 European destinations, instead of 7.



Muscat – Frankfurt 1 daily A330

Muscat – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9

Muscat – Paris CDG 4 weekly 787-9