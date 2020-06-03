Oman Air July 2020 Europe service revision as of 03JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Oman Air in the last few days revised planned European operation, for the month of July 2020. Pending on further changes, the airline plans to gradually resume scheduled passenger operation as early as 01JUL20.

Upon service resumption in July 2020, the airline initially operates 3 European destinations, instead of 7.

Muscat – Frankfurt 1 daily A330
Muscat – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9
Muscat – Paris CDG 4 weekly 787-9


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.