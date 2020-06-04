Emirates 15-30JUN20 limited service increase as of 04JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Emirates in the last few days filed additional changes to its operation for the period of 15JUN20 – 30JUN20, as the airline increases limited service to Europe (Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Paris CDG). Planned operation as of 0800GMT 04JUN20 as follows.

Dubai – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER
Dubai – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-300ER
Dubai – Madrid 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Melbourne 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-300ER
Dubai – Sydney 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER