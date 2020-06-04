Emirates 15-30JUN20 limited service increase as of 04JUN20

Emirates in the last few days filed additional changes to its operation for the period of 15JUN20 – 30JUN20, as the airline increases limited service to Europe (Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Paris CDG). Planned operation as of 0800GMT 04JUN20 as follows.



Dubai – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Madrid 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Melbourne 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Sydney 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER