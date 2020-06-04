SAS week of 07JUN20 European operations as of 31MAY20

SAS in the last few days updated planned European operation for the month of June 2020. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to restore additional 11 routes.
The following is list of planned European operation for the week of 07JUN20.
Copenhagen – Aalborg 16 weekly
Copenhagen – Aarhus 11 weekly
Copenhagen – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Copenhagen – Bergen 5 weekly
Copenhagen – Oslo 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Stavanger 5 weekly
Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly
Kiruna – Umea 6 weekly
Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly
Oslo – Alicante weekly
Oslo – Alta 6 weekly
Oslo – Bardufoss 13 weekly
Oslo – Bergen 29 weekly
Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 12 weekly
Oslo – Haugesund 11 weekly
Oslo – Kirkenes 6 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly
Oslo – Lakselv 2 weekly
Oslo – Molde 6 weekly
Oslo – Stavanger 29 weekly
Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 12 weekly
Oslo – Tromso 18 weekly
Oslo – Trondheim 32 weekly
Stavanger – Aberdeen 5 weekly
Stavanger – Bergen 16 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 10 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Malaga 2 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea – Lulea – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Split 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Turku 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 6 weekly
Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly
Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly
Trondheim – Bergen 16 weekly
Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly
The airline’s planned Stockholm Arlanda – Ängelholm service will be resumed on 15JUN20.
