SAS week of 07JUN20 European operations as of 31MAY20

SAS in the last few days updated planned European operation for the month of June 2020. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to restore additional 11 routes.



The following is list of planned European operation for the week of 07JUN20.



Copenhagen – Aalborg 16 weekly

Copenhagen – Aarhus 11 weekly

Copenhagen – Amsterdam 5 weekly

Copenhagen – Bergen 5 weekly

Copenhagen – Oslo 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Stavanger 5 weekly

Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly

Kiruna – Umea 6 weekly

Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly

Oslo – Alicante weekly

Oslo – Alta 6 weekly

Oslo – Bardufoss 13 weekly

Oslo – Bergen 29 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 12 weekly

Oslo – Haugesund 11 weekly

Oslo – Kirkenes 6 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly

Oslo – Lakselv 2 weekly

Oslo – Molde 6 weekly

Oslo – Stavanger 29 weekly

Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 12 weekly

Oslo – Tromso 18 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 32 weekly

Stavanger – Aberdeen 5 weekly

Stavanger – Bergen 16 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 1 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 10 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malaga 2 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea – Lulea – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Split 1 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Turku 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 6 weekly

Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly

Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly

Trondheim – Bergen 16 weekly

Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly



The airline’s planned Stockholm Arlanda – Ängelholm service will be resumed on 15JUN20.