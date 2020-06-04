Qatar Airways closes July 2020 Mainland China reservations as of 04JUN20

Qatar Airways in recent days filed changes to its inventory, as the carrier closed bookings to Mainland China during the month of July 2020.



Based on the inventory, first date available for reservation on following routes, as of 04JUN20, as follows. Additional adjustment is expected in the next few days.



Doha – Beijing Capital eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Guangzhou eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER