Air Astana July – October 2020 International Preliminary operations as of 04JUN20

Air Astana in the last few weeks filed International operations for the remainder of summer 2020, when the airline gradually resumes International flights. As of 04JUN20, the airline plans to resume International and regional flight as early as 01JUL20, subject to travel restrictions in Kazakhstan, as well as other countries, which may impact planned operation listed below.



Revised International service sees the airline schedules 24 routes, instead of 44, as well as the removal of Boeing 757 and Embraer E190(-E1) aircraft.



Almaty – Antalya 5 weekly 767

Almaty – Baku 3 weekly E190-E2

Almaty – Bangkok 2 weekly A321neo

Almaty – Beijing Capital 5 weekly A320/321

Almaty – Bishkek 4 weekly E190-E2/A320

Almaty – Delhi 3 weekly A320/321

Almaty – Dubai 3 weekly A321

Almaty – Dushanbe 5 weekly E190-E2/A320

Almaty – Istanbul 7 weekly A321

Almaty – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly A320

Almaty – Moscow Domodedovo 14 weekly A321/321neo

Almaty – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A321neo

Almaty – St. Petersburg 5 weekly A320/321

Almaty – Tashkent 7 weekly E190-E2/A320

Almaty – Tbilisi 4 weekly E190-E2/A320/321

Almaty – Urumqi 3 weekly E190-E2

Atyrau – Amsterdam 4 weekly A321

Atyrau – Istanbul 2 weekly A321

Kostanay – Hannover 2 weekly A320

Nur-Sultan – Antalya 4 weekly A320/321

Nur-Sultan – Dubai 5 weekly A320

Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt 7 weekly A321neo

Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo 7 weekly A320

Uralsk – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320