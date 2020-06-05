Air Astana in the last few weeks filed International operations for the remainder of summer 2020, when the airline gradually resumes International flights. As of 04JUN20, the airline plans to resume International and regional flight as early as 01JUL20, subject to travel restrictions in Kazakhstan, as well as other countries, which may impact planned operation listed below.
Revised International service sees the airline schedules 24 routes, instead of 44, as well as the removal of Boeing 757 and Embraer E190(-E1) aircraft.
Almaty – Antalya 5 weekly 767
Almaty – Baku 3 weekly E190-E2
Almaty – Bangkok 2 weekly A321neo
Almaty – Beijing Capital 5 weekly A320/321
Almaty – Bishkek 4 weekly E190-E2/A320
Almaty – Delhi 3 weekly A320/321
Almaty – Dubai 3 weekly A321
Almaty – Dushanbe 5 weekly E190-E2/A320
Almaty – Istanbul 7 weekly A321
Almaty – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly A320
Almaty – Moscow Domodedovo 14 weekly A321/321neo
Almaty – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A321neo
Almaty – St. Petersburg 5 weekly A320/321
Almaty – Tashkent 7 weekly E190-E2/A320
Almaty – Tbilisi 4 weekly E190-E2/A320/321
Almaty – Urumqi 3 weekly E190-E2
Atyrau – Amsterdam 4 weekly A321
Atyrau – Istanbul 2 weekly A321
Kostanay – Hannover 2 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Antalya 4 weekly A320/321
Nur-Sultan – Dubai 5 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt 7 weekly A321neo
Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo 7 weekly A320
Uralsk – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320
Air Astana July – October 2020 International Preliminary operations as of 04JUN20
Posted
Air Astana in the last few weeks filed International operations for the remainder of summer 2020, when the airline gradually resumes International flights. As of 04JUN20, the airline plans to resume International and regional flight as early as 01JUL20, subject to travel restrictions in Kazakhstan, as well as other countries, which may impact planned operation listed below.