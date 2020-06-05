KLM resumes Paramaribo service from June 2020

KLM in June 2020 is resuming service to Suriname, where the airline schedules 1 weekly Amsterdam – Paramaribo route, on board Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. The interim schedule begins from 05JUN20 until 31JUL20, as schedule on after 02AUG20 remains pending.



KL713 AMS1040 – 1500PBM 772 5

KL714 PBM1800 – 0800+1AMS 772 6



KLM currently also schedules 1 flight on 02AUG20 (Sunday), on board Boeing 787-10.