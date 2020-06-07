Delta NW20 Boeing 777 network changes as of 07JUN20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 07JUN20’s schedule update revised planned Boeing 777-200ER/-200LR operations in Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the carrier gradually replaces Boeing 777 fleet with A350-900XWB aircraft. Planned effective date is based on US departures.



Further changes to effective date of planned aircraft replacement remains likely to change in the next few weeks.



Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JAN21 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200LR

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JAN21 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200ER

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JAN21 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200LR

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 01JAN21 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200LR

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JAN21 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200ER



For the moment, Delta continues to file Boeing 777-200LR for following routes in 1Q21:

Atlanta – Johannesburg

Atlanta – New York JFK

New York JFK – Mumbai (resumes on 10DEC20)



Separately, the airline’s planned Seoul Incheon – Manila service, on board Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, has further postponed to 25OCT20 (Seoul departure).