Jetstar Asia in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch to Sri Lanka. Previously scheduled to commence on 01JUL20, the airline’s planned 4 weekly Singapore – Colombo service is now scheduled from 01AUG20. This route remains subject to Government Approval.
3K333 SIN1000 – 1130CMB 320 16
3K331 SIN2100 – 2240CMB 320 35
3K334 CMB1230 – 1900SIN 320 16
3K332 CMB2340 – 0620+1SIN 320 35
Jetstar Asia delays Colombo launch to August 2020
