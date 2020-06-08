Jetstar Asia delays Colombo launch to August 2020

By Jim Liu

Jetstar Asia in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch to Sri Lanka. Previously scheduled to commence on 01JUL20, the airline’s planned 4 weekly Singapore – Colombo service is now scheduled from 01AUG20. This route remains subject to Government Approval.

3K333 SIN1000 – 1130CMB 320 16
3K331 SIN2100 – 2240CMB 320 35

3K334 CMB1230 – 1900SIN 320 16
3K332 CMB2340 – 0620+1SIN 320 35

