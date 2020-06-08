Air Greenland resumes two-way Kangerlussuaq – Copenhagen traffic from mid-June 2020

Air Greenland starting next week resumes two-way traffic on Kangerlussuaq – Copenhagen route, currently served 3 times weekly. The airline resumed this route on 04MAY20, however flights can only be booked as one-way flight from Greenland, due to Greenland entry ban, in effect until 15JUN20.



Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route.



GL780 SFJ1140 – 2000CPH 332 5

GL782 SFJ1310 – 2130CPH 332 24



GL779 CPH0900 – 0940SFJ 332 5

GL781 CPH1045 – 1125SFJ 332 24