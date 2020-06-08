Luxair in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to expand service to Austria, with the addition of seasonal service to Innsbruck and Salzburg. These service will be served 1-2 weekly, on board Dash8-Q400 aircraft.
Luxembourg – Innsbruck 04JUL20 – 12SEP20 1 weekly
LG797 LUX1245 – 1405INN DH4 6
LG798 INN1450 – 1610LUX DH4 6
Luxembourg – Salzburg 04JUL20 – 12SEP20 2 weekly
LG795 LUX0930 – 1050SZG DH4 6
LG791 LUX1425 – 1545SZG DH4 3
LG796 SZG1130 – 1255LUX DH4 6
LG792 SZG1625 – 1750LUX DH4 3
Luxair adds seasonal Innsbruck / Salzburg service in 3Q20
