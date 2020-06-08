JAL NW20 International adjustment as of 05JUN20

JAL in recent schedule update filed preliminary aircraft changes for International service during winter 2020/21 season. Preliminary changes as of 05JUN20 as follows. Additional changes expected.



Tokyo Haneda – Bangkok JL033/032 operated by 239-seater 787-9 instead of 777-200ER during following period: 01DEC20 – 31DEC20, 01MAR21 – 27MAR21

Tokyo Haneda – Delhi 01DEC20 – 31DEC20 195-seater 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

Tokyo Haneda – Singapore JL035/038 operated by 239-seater 787-9 instead of 777-200ER during following period: 25OCT20 – 30NOV20, 01JAN21 – 28FEB21

Tokyo Narita – Seattle eff 25OCT20 767-300ER replaces 787-8, 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Singapore 239-seater 787-9 replaces 777-200ER during following period: 25OCT20 – 30NOV20, 01JAN21 – 28FEB21