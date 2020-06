Swoop outlines revised 3Q20 Canadian network

Canadian ultra low-cost carrier Swoop on Tuesday (09JUN20) announced planned operation for summer season, when it resumes operation on 01JUL20. Currently listed until 13SEP20, the airline will only operate 4 routes with 34 weekly flights.



Edmonton – Abbotsford 4 weekly

Hamilton – Abbotsford 4 weekly

Hamilton – Edmonton 6 weekly

Hamilton – Halifax 3 weekly



Following service remains suspended until 24OCT20 inclusive:

Hamilton – Charlottetown 3 weekly

Hamilton – Moncton 4 weekly

Hamilton – St. John’s NFLD 7 weekly

Hamilton – Winnipeg 10 weekly

London ON – Abbotsford 7 weekly

London ON – Edmonton 6 weekly

London ON – Halifax 6 weekly

Winnipeg – Abbotsford 7 weekly

Winnipeg – Edmonton 6 weekly

Winnipeg – Kelowna 3 weekly

Winnipeg – Victoria 4 weekly



Separately, OAG schedules since 17MAY20 has been listing Abbotsford as “Vancouver Abbotsford International Airport”, instead of “Abbotsford (Airport)”.