Flair Airlines outlines 3Q20 Canadian network

Canadian carrier Flair Airlines in mid-July 2020 plans to resume 4 routes, as the airline returns to Kelowna and Winnipeg market. Planned summer 2020 operations as of 09JUN20 as follows.



Calgary – Kelowna eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Calgary – Toronto 2 weekly

Calgary – Vancouver 2 weekly

Calgary – Winnipeg eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

Edmonton – Kelowna eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

Edmonton – Toronto 2 weekly

Edmonton – Vancouver 2 weekly

Toronto – Winnipeg eff 17JUL20 2 weekly



The airline will continue to cancel flights for following: Charlottetown, Halifax, Ottawa, Saint John.