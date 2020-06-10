Canadian carrier Flair Airlines in mid-July 2020 plans to resume 4 routes, as the airline returns to Kelowna and Winnipeg market. Planned summer 2020 operations as of 09JUN20 as follows.
Calgary – Kelowna eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Calgary – Toronto 2 weekly
Calgary – Vancouver 2 weekly
Calgary – Winnipeg eff 17JUL20 2 weekly
Edmonton – Kelowna eff 17JUL20 2 weekly
Edmonton – Toronto 2 weekly
Edmonton – Vancouver 2 weekly
Toronto – Winnipeg eff 17JUL20 2 weekly
The airline will continue to cancel flights for following: Charlottetown, Halifax, Ottawa, Saint John.
Flair Airlines outlines 3Q20 Canadian network
