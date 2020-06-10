Air France tentatively lists A340 scheduled service until late-March 2021

Air France in the last few weeks gradually extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, on/after 28MAR21. As of 09JUN20, schedule listing in the GDS and OAG no longer displaying Airbus A340 aircraft service on/after this date.



In 1Q21, Airbus A340-300 scheduled service is listed until 27MAR21, although this remains subject to change. A340-300 aircraft operation as follows.



Paris CDG – Conakry – Nouakchott – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Djibouti 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Freetown – Conakry – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Nouakchott – Conakry – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Paris CDG – St. Maarten 6 weekly