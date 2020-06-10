Star Alliance carrier ANA yesterday (09JUN20) outlined planned International operation for the month of July 2020, which sees the airline continues to operate interim schedule. Planned operational frequency as follows.
Tokyo Haneda – Bangkok 1 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Frankfurt 5 weekly
Tokyo Haneda – London Heathrow 3 weekly
Tokyo Haneda – Manila 3 weekly
Tokyo Haneda – Sydney 3 weekly
Tokyo Haneda – Vancouver 3 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Hanoi 2 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 1 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Jakarta 4 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Mexico City 5 weekly
Tokyo Narita – New York JFK 2 weekly
Tokyo Narita – San Francisco 3 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Singapore 3 weekly
ANA July 2020 International operations as of 09JUN20
