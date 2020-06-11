Austrian NS20 Long-Haul inventory adjustment as of 10JUN20

Austrian Airlines in the last few weeks filed inventory changes on long-haul routes. As of 10JUN20, reservations for following routes is closed for reservation, for travel until 30SEP20 inclusive.
Vienna – Beijing Capital
Vienna – Los Angeles
Vienna – Montreal
Vienna – New York JFK
Vienna – Tokyo Narita
Service for Vienna – Shanghai Pu Dong is closed for booking until 30JUL20 inclusive (Vienna departure). Further changes remain possible.
