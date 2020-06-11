Scoot removes Athens / Berlin schedule from July 2020

Scoot in last week’s schedule update filed changes to its schedule listing, as the airline removes service to Europe, including Athens and Berlin. The airline previously planned to resume service to Europe as early as 01JUL20.



Reservation for both European destinations are not available for reservation, including winter season on/after 25OCT21. Schedule for summer 2021 season on/after 28MAR21 remains pending.

Previously filed schedule for summer 2020 season as follows.



Singapore – Athens 5 weekly

TR712 SIN0230 – 0905ATH 788 x13

TR713 ATH1135 – 0335+1SIN 788 x13



Singapore – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

TR734 SIN0025 – 0735TXL 788 x246

TR735 TXL0930 – 0400+1SIN 788 x246