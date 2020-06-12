LAM Mozambique in recent schedule update removed planned service resumption on Maputo – Lisbon route. The airline originally planned to resume this route with leased A330-200 aircraft from 02JUN20. Airlineroute on 22MAY20 reported reservation for this route was available for travel on/after 01AUG20, however this is no longer available.
At time this post goes to press, the airline did not file planned new launch date for this route.
TM704 MPM1325 – 2315LIS 332 3
TM704 MPM2100 – 0645+1LIS 332 5
TM704 MPM2100 – 0655+1LIS 332 1
TM703 LIS1625 – 0350+1MPM 332 6
TM703 LIS1715 – 0440+1MPM 332 4
TM703 LIS1740 – 0505+1MPM 332 2
LAM Mozambique removes planned Lisbon service resumption in 3Q20
