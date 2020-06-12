LAM Mozambique removes planned Lisbon service resumption in 3Q20

LAM Mozambique in recent schedule update removed planned service resumption on Maputo – Lisbon route. The airline originally planned to resume this route with leased A330-200 aircraft from 02JUN20. Airlineroute on 22MAY20 reported reservation for this route was available for travel on/after 01AUG20, however this is no longer available.



At time this post goes to press, the airline did not file planned new launch date for this route.



TM704 MPM1325 – 2315LIS 332 3

TM704 MPM2100 – 0645+1LIS 332 5

TM704 MPM2100 – 0655+1LIS 332 1



TM703 LIS1625 – 0350+1MPM 332 6

TM703 LIS1715 – 0440+1MPM 332 4

TM703 LIS1740 – 0505+1MPM 332 2