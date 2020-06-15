Air Tahiti Nui July 2020 Paris CDG routing adjustment

Air Tahiti Nui in the first half of July 2020 will continue to operate Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG routing, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Reflected in last week’s schedule update, the airline’s schedule for Paris CDG in the first half of July 2020 as follows.



Reservation not available for Papeete – Vancouver and Vancouver – Paris sector.



TN068 PPT2350 – 1215+1YVR1415 – 0845+1CDG 789 x127 01JUL20 – 11JUL20

TN067 CDG1205 – 1305YVR1505 – 2150PPT 789 x123 03JUL20 – 12JUL20



The airline will once again operates Paris service via Los Angeles from mid-July 2020.