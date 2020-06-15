Delta NS21 Johannesburg preliminary schedule filing as of 14JUN20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 14JUN20 filed aircraft changes for Atlanta – Johannesburg route, for Northern summer 2021 season. Preliminary filing shows the Skyteam member displaying Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft service from 28MAR21, replacing Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.



Further changes will be made in the next few weeks, as the carrier submitted application with the US Department of Transportation in May, seeking permission to operate Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta routing from late-Oct 2020, with Airbus A350 aircraft.



Current schedule from 28MAR21, as of 14JUN20, as follows.



DL200 ATL2025 – 1735+1JNB 359 D

DL201 JNB1955 – 0645+1ATL 359 D