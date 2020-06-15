Virgin Atlantic in October 2020 schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to The Caribbean, including Antigua and Montego Bay. Planned operation as follows.
London Heathrow – Antigua 01OCT20 – 22OCT20 787-9 operates 1 weekly
VS133 LHR1210 – 1555ANU 789 4
VS134 ANU1800 – 0715+1LHR 789 4
The airline also operates 2 weekly London Heathrow – Antigua – Grenada and 1 weekly London Heathrow – Antigua – Tobago service with A330-300, for the month of October 2020.
London Heathrow – Montego Bay 02OCT20 – 23OCT20 787-9 operates 2 weekly
VS165 LHR1210 – 1550MBJ 789 25
VS166 MBJ1835 – 0935+1LHR 789 25
Virgin Atlantic Oct 2020 Boeing 787 Caribbean operations as of 12JUN20
Posted
Virgin Atlantic in October 2020 schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to The Caribbean, including Antigua and Montego Bay. Planned operation as follows.