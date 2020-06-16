KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Amsterdam – Dubai service, from 03AUG20 to 24OCT20. Current schedule listing sees the airline schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, instead of 777-200ER. This route is scheduled to serve daily, as of 15JUN20.
KL427 AMS1430 – 2310DXB 781 D
KL428 DXB0050 – 0555AMS 781 D
KLM August - October 2020 Dubai aircraft changes as of 15JUN20
