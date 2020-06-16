Georgian Airways revised S20 operations as of 15JUN20

Georgian Airways this month filed changes to its planned summer 2020 operation, as the airline schedules to resume regular scheduled flight as early as 02JUL20. Planned operation as of 15JUN20 as follows.
Batumi – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737
Tbilisi – Amsterdam eff 06JUL20 2 weekly 737 (3 weekly from 22JUL20)
Tbilisi – Barcelona eff 05JUL20 1 weekly E190
Tbilisi – Berlin Schoenefeld eff 03JUL20 3 weekly
Tbilisi – Brussels eff 02JUL20 2 weekly E190 (3 weekly 14JUL20 – 30AUG20)
Tbilisi – Moscow Vnukovo eff 14JUL20 2 daily 737
Tbilisi – Paris CDG eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737
Tbilisi – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 13 weekly 737/E195
Tbilisi – Vienna eff 02JUL20 3 weekly E190
Based on current listing, the airline has removed following flights for summer season:
Tbilisi – Kyiv Borispil 2 weekly
Tbilisi – London Gatwick 3 weekly
Planned operation remains subject to change, and traffic rights may be impacted by various travel restrictions.
