Georgian Airways revised S20 operations as of 15JUN20

Georgian Airways this month filed changes to its planned summer 2020 operation, as the airline schedules to resume regular scheduled flight as early as 02JUL20. Planned operation as of 15JUN20 as follows.



Batumi – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737

Tbilisi – Amsterdam eff 06JUL20 2 weekly 737 (3 weekly from 22JUL20)

Tbilisi – Barcelona eff 05JUL20 1 weekly E190

Tbilisi – Berlin Schoenefeld eff 03JUL20 3 weekly

Tbilisi – Brussels eff 02JUL20 2 weekly E190 (3 weekly 14JUL20 – 30AUG20)

Tbilisi – Moscow Vnukovo eff 14JUL20 2 daily 737

Tbilisi – Paris CDG eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737

Tbilisi – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 13 weekly 737/E195

Tbilisi – Vienna eff 02JUL20 3 weekly E190



Based on current listing, the airline has removed following flights for summer season:

Tbilisi – Kyiv Borispil 2 weekly

Tbilisi – London Gatwick 3 weekly



Planned operation remains subject to change, and traffic rights may be impacted by various travel restrictions.