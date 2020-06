Philippine Airlines June/July 2020 International operations as of 16JUN20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned International service, as limited schedule being extended to late-July 2020. As of 16JUN20, planned International service for the period of 16JUN20 – 31JUL20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights, while further adjustment remains likely.



Manila – Dammam eff 27JUN20 1 weekly A330-300

Manila – Doha eff 02JUL20 1 weekly A330-300

Manila – Dubai eff 16JUN20 1 weekly A330-300

Manila – Guam eff 12JUN20 1 weekly A321

Manila – Ho Chi Minh City eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A321

Manila – Hong Kong eff 19JUN20 1 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 05JUL20)

Manila – Honolulu eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A330-300

Manila – Jakarta eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A321

Manila – Kuala Lumpur eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A321

Manila – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Manila – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Manila – Nagoya eff 25JUN20 2 weekly A321 (3 weekly from 05JUL20)

Manila – New York JFK 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A321 (3 weekly from 05JUL20)

Manila – Riyadh eff 29JUN20 1 weekly A330-300

Manila – San Francisco 2 weekly 777-300ER

Manila – Singapore eff 19JUN20 3 weekly A321

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 19JUN20 1 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 01JUL20)

Manila – Toronto 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Manila – Vancouver 2 weekly 777-300ER

Manila – Xiamen eff 17JUN20 1 weekly A321