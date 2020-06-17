TAP Air Portugal in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for its planned Lisbon – Agadir route, subject to Government Approval. Previously scheduled with ATR72 aircraft, the Star Alliance carrier now schedules 4 weekly flights with Embraer E190 aircraft, effective from 25OCT20.
TP1462 LIS1820 – 2100AGA E90 x123
TP1463 AGA1015 – 1100LIS E90 x234
TAP Air Portugal W20 Agadir aircraft changes
