Motor-Sich Airlines resumes scheduled operation from mid-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Ukrainian carrier Motor Sich Airlines this week resumes scheduled operation, initially on domestic route. International service will be resumed by July 2020. Planned operation as follows.

Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv Zhulyany eff 15JUN20 1 daily Antonov An-24

M9201 OZH0720 – 0840IEV AN4 x67
M9203 OZH0830 – 0950IEV AN4 6
M9207 OZH1750 – 1910IEV AN4 7

M9208 IEV1130 – 1250OZH AN4 6
M9202 IEV2000 – 2115OZH AN4 x67
M9204 IEV2030 – 2150OZH AN4 7

Zaporizhzhia – Minsk eff 01JUL20 5 weekly Antonov An-140 (reduced from 7 weekly)
M9317 OZH0645 – 0900MSQ A40 135
M9317 OZH0745 – 1000MSQ A40 67

M9318 MSQ1500 – 1715OZH A40 x24