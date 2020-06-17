Motor-Sich Airlines resumes scheduled operation from mid-June 2020

Ukrainian carrier Motor Sich Airlines this week resumes scheduled operation, initially on domestic route. International service will be resumed by July 2020. Planned operation as follows.
Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv Zhulyany eff 15JUN20 1 daily Antonov An-24
M9201 OZH0720 – 0840IEV AN4 x67
M9203 OZH0830 – 0950IEV AN4 6
M9207 OZH1750 – 1910IEV AN4 7
M9208 IEV1130 – 1250OZH AN4 6
M9202 IEV2000 – 2115OZH AN4 x67
M9204 IEV2030 – 2150OZH AN4 7
Zaporizhzhia – Minsk eff 01JUL20 5 weekly Antonov An-140 (reduced from 7 weekly)
M9317 OZH0645 – 0900MSQ A40 135
M9317 OZH0745 – 1000MSQ A40 67
M9318 MSQ1500 – 1715OZH A40 x24