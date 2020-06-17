American Airlines earlier this month discontinued service to Oakland, where it previously served Phoenix – Oakland route. The oneWorld carrier operated last flight on 03JUN20, with Skywest Airlines CRJ700 aircraft. Previously filed schedule in May 2020 as follows.
AA2964 PHX0959 – 1203OAK CR7 x26
AA2964 OAK1241 – 1436PHX CR7 x26
American Airlines discontinues Oakland service in early-June 2020
