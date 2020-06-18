Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday plans to resume scheduled International service, initially operating 1 weekly Dhaka – London Heathrow flight. This route will be served with Boeing 787-8 aircraft, from 21JUN20.
Travel restriction applies despite the service resumption.
BG001 DAC1140 – 1650LHR 788 7
BG202 LHR1820 – 0845+1DAC 788 7
Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumes regular London service from late-June 2020
