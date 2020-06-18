Air France starting today (18JUN20) resumes scheduled passenger service on Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong route. Initially the Skyteam carrier operates this route once weekly, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
AF198 CDG2330 – 1645+1PVG 77W 4
AF193 PVG1915 – 0530+1CDG 77W 5
Air France resumes Shanghai passenger service from mid-June 2020
