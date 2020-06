Ethiopian Airlines July 2020 Europe / Russia operations as of 17JUN20

Ethiopian Airlines has filed initial changes to its planned European service for the month of July 2020. As of 17JUN20, planned operation as follows. Additional modification remains likely, while travel restrictions continue to impact passenger traffic rights.



Addis Ababa – Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 3 weekly 787-8 (Nonstop Addis Ababa – Manchester sector delayed to August 2020)

Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Geneva 4 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Marseille 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 787-9

Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 1 daily A350-900XWB/777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Rome 1 daily 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Vienna – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8