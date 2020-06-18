Asiana Airlines June/July 2020 Central Asia operations as of 18JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines from late-June 2020 plans to resume service to Central Asia. Initially, the airline operates service to Almaty every 14 days, followed by reduced service to Tashkent. Additional changes remain likely.

Seoul Incheon – Almaty 23JUN20 / 07JUL20 / 21JUL20 (Almaty departure on the following day)
OZ577 ICN1220 – 1555ALA 32Q
OZ578 ALA0920 – 1800ICN 32Q

Seoul Incheon – Tashkent eff 29JUN20 1 weekly
OZ573 ICN1635 – 2005TAS 77L 1
OZ5743 TAS2205 – 0835+1ICN 77L 1

Service on 29JUN20 operates as OZ5733/5743, 2 hours earlier than schedule listed above.

