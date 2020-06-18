Kenya Airways July - October 2020 International network adjustment as of 17JUN20

Kenya Airways recently filed changes to its planned operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. As of 17JUN20, the Skyteam member intends to resume scheduled passenger service as early as 08JUL20, although this date remains likely to change.



Upon service resumption, the airline is reducing long-haul flights until 24OCT20. Revised frequency for long-haul routes as follows.

Nairobi – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Dubai 5 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly from 01SEP20)

Nairobi – Mumbai 5 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 07SEP20)

Nairobi – Paris CDG 3 weekly 787-8



As of 17JUN20, the airline’s operation on following routes (including long-haul) remain closed for reservation for travel until 24OCT20 inclusive (schedules on/after 25OCT20 is pending):

Nairobi – Abidjan – Dakar 3 weekly

Nairobi – Bamako – Dakar 3 weekly

Nairobi – Bangkok – Guangzhou 1 daily

Nairobi – Blantyre 3 weekly

Nairobi – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Nairobi 3 weekly (KQ continues to operate nonstop Nairobi – Kinshasa KQ554/555 4 weekly flights)

Nairobi – Brazzaville – Luanda – Nairobi 2 weekly

Nairobi – Djibouti 3 weekly

Nairobi – Geneva – Rome – Nairobi 4 weekly

Nairobi – Khartoum 3 weekly

Nairobi – Luanda – Brazzaville – Nairobi 1 weekly

Nairobi – Maputo 5 weekly

Nairobi – Mogadishu 1 daily

Nairobi – New York JFK 5-7 weekly



Following service to be resumed at later date, instead of July 2020:

Nairobi – Kilimanjaro eff 01AUG20 2 weekly

Nairobi – Mahe Island eff 02OCT20 3 weekly