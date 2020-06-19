Air Tanzania 16-30JUN20 domestic operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Tanzania this week expands operational frequencies on domestic routes, as the airline increases overall service from 92 to 109 weekly flights, starting 16JUN20. Planned operation for the period of 16JUN20 – 30JUN20 as follows.

Dar es Salaam – Dodoma 1 daily Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Kigoma 2 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro 4 weekly A220
Dar es Salaam – Mbeya 9 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Mpanda – Tabora 3 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Mwanza 1 daily Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Mwanza – Bukoba 1 daily Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar – Kilimanjaro 2 weekly Dash 8
Kilimanjaro – Mwanza 4 weekly A220

