Lao Airlines May/June 2020 domestic operations

Lao Airlines in late-May 2020 resumed scheduled operation on domestic routes, initially operating 6 routes from Vientiane. Planned operation from 22MAY20 as follows.
Vientiane – Luang Namtha 4 weekly
Vientiane – Luang Prabang 4 weekly (7 weekly from 15JUN20, 9 weekly from 19JUN20, including A320 aircraft operating twice weekly)
Vientiane – Oudomxay (Muang Xay) 3 weekly
Vientiane – Pakse 4 weekly (6 weekly from 11JUN20)
Vientiane – Savannakhet 3 weekly
Vientiane – Xiengkhuang 3 weekly
The airline temporary suspended domestic service on 01APR20.
