Lao Airlines May/June 2020 domestic operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Lao Airlines in late-May 2020 resumed scheduled operation on domestic routes, initially operating 6 routes from Vientiane. Planned operation from 22MAY20 as follows.

Vientiane – Luang Namtha 4 weekly
Vientiane – Luang Prabang 4 weekly (7 weekly from 15JUN20, 9 weekly from 19JUN20, including A320 aircraft operating twice weekly)
Vientiane – Oudomxay (Muang Xay) 3 weekly
Vientiane – Pakse 4 weekly (6 weekly from 11JUN20)
Vientiane – Savannakhet 3 weekly
Vientiane – Xiengkhuang 3 weekly

The airline temporary suspended domestic service on 01APR20.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.