Jetstar Asia moves Colombo August launch to late-Oct 2020

Jetstar Asia has further delayed planned service launch to Sri Lanka. Previously reported on Airlineroute on 08JUN20, the airline moved Singapore – Colombo service launch from 01JUL20 to 01AUG20. The airline on Thursday (18JUN20) announced it’ll further postpone to 26OCT20, the launch of Northern winter schedule.



Subject to Government Approval, this route is scheduled 4 times weekly with A320.



3K333 SIN1000 – 1130CMB 320 16

3K331 SIN2100 – 2240CMB 320 35



3K334 CMB1210 – 1840SIN 320 16

3K332 CMB2240 – 0520+1SIN 320 35