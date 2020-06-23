TUIfly Netherlands July/August 2020 operations as of 21JUN20

TUIfly Netherlands has outlined planned operation when it resumes scheduled service on 01JUL20. For the month of July and August 2020, the airline initially plans to operate following routes. Further changes remain likely, based on possible changes to travel restrictions. Information is based on 21JUN20 OAG schedules update.



Amsterdam – Antalya eff 10JUL20 4 weekly 737-800/767 (5 weekly from 04AUG20)

Amsterdam – Bodrum eff 13JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Bodrum – Dalaman – Amsterdam eff 17JUL20 1 weekly 767

Amsterdam – Bonaire eff 09JUL20 1 weekly 787-8

Amsterdam – Bourgas eff 09JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Corfu – Preveza – Amsterdam eff 18JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Curacao eff 02JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 26JUL20)

Amsterdam – Curacao – Aruba – Amsterdam eff 21JUL20 1 weekly 787-8

Amsterdam – Dalaman eff 22JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Enfidha eff 21JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly 737/787-8 from 19JUL20, 7 weekly from 05AUG20)

Amsterdam – Ibiza eff 10JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 13JUL20, 5 weekly 737/787-8 from 03AUG20)

Amsterdam – Izmir eff 11JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Izmir – Antalya – Amsterdam eff 05AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Karpathos eff 06AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Karpathos – Chania – Amsterdam eff 19JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Kefallinia – Zakynthos – Amsterdam eff 17JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Kos eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (4 weekly 737/767 from 18JUL20, 5 weekly from 03AUG20)

Amsterdam – Lanzarote – Fuerteventura – Amsterdam eff 16JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Marsa Alam – Hurghada – Amsterdam eff 18JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Ohrid eff 14JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Palma Mallorca eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 13JUL20)

Amsterdam – Paphos eff 09JUL20 2 weekly 737-800/767

Amsterdam – Rhodes eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly 737/787-8 from 05AUG20)

Amsterdam – Samos – Mytilene – Amsterdam eff 17JUL20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 04AUG20)

Amsterdam – Sao Vicente – Ilha do Sal – Amsterdam eff 27JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Tenerife South eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly 737-800/787-8 from 12JUL20)

Amsterdam – Zakynthos eff 04JUL20 2 weekly 737-800 (1 weekly from 20JUL20)

Amsterdam – Zakynthos – Kefallinia – Amsterdam eff 20JUL20 1 weekly 737-800