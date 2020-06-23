Scoot July 2020 operations as of 22JUN20

Scoot on Monday (22JUN20) updated its planned interim schedule for the month of July 2020, including service resumption to Taipei. Planned operation as follows.

Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Ipoh 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Kuching 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 13JUL20)
Singapore – Penang 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Surabaya eff 17JUL20 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly 787-9

