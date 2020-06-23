Scoot on Monday (22JUN20) updated its planned interim schedule for the month of July 2020, including service resumption to Taipei. Planned operation as follows.
Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Ipoh 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Kuching 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 13JUL20)
Singapore – Penang 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Surabaya eff 17JUL20 1 weekly A320
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly 787-9
Scoot July 2020 operations as of 22JUN20
