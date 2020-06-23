Delta resumes Mainland China passenger flights from late-June 2020

Delta Air Lines starting this week plans to resume service to Mainland China, initially operating Seattle – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong route on 25JUN20. Initially Seattle departure operates on 25JUN20 and 26JUN20, followed by once weekly flight from 01JUL20.



DL287 SEA2330 – 0230+2ICN0400+2 – 0445+2PVG 359 4

DL288 PVG0915 – 1145ICN1315 – 0715SEA 359 6



The Skyteam member will also operate Detroit – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong route from 03JUL20 with A350-900XWB.



DL283 DTW1900 – 2200+1ICN2330+1 – 0015+2PVG 359 5

DL284 PVG0445 – 0715ICN0845 – 0820DTW 359 7