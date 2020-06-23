LATAM Airlines Chile during the month of July 2020 plans to resume service to Madrid, part of the airline’s interim International operation. Planned operation as follows.
Santiago de Chile – Madrid eff 15JUL20 3 weekly 787-9
Santiago de Chile – Miami 1 daily 787-9
Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 787-8
LATAM Chile July 2020 International operations as of 21JUN20
