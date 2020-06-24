Pacific Coastal expands planned July 2020 Interim schedule

Canadian regional carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines last week further expanded its interim schedule for the month of July 2020, as the airline introduces additional frequencies for the period of 05JUL20 – 25JUL20, based on comparison to its initial plan.



Latest operation includes the following.



Kelowna – Cranbrook 4 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Kelowna – Victoria 10 weekly (Previous plan: 6 weekly)

Vancouver – Campbell River – Comox – Vancouver 12 weekly (Increase from 5 weekly in June 2020; Previous plan: 9 weekly)

Vancouver – Cranbrook 6 weekly (service resumption)

Vancouver – Port Hardy 4 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Powell River 12 weekly (Increase from 6 weekly in June 2020; Previous plan: 9 weekly)

Vancouver – Tofino 5 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020)

Vancouver – Trail 3 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020; Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vancouver – Victoria 12 weekly (Increase from 3 weekly in June 2020; Previous plan: 11 weekly)

Vancouver – Williams Lake 3 weekly (Identical to June; Previous plan: 4 weekly)