Air Saint-Pierre outlines S20 Saint-Pierre – Paris CDG schedule

Air Saint-Pierre starting next week will offer seasonal Saint-Pierre – Paris CDG nonstop service, for the third consecutive summer season, despite current situation. The seasonal service, operated by leased Boeing 737-700 aircraft, will run once weekly from 29JUN20 to 08SEP20.



PJ637 CDG1600 – 1830FSP 737 1

PJ638 FSP1030 – 2005CDG 737 2



The airline also operates following service during summer 2020 season:

Saint-Pierre – Miquelon 20 weekly

Saint-Pierre – Montreal 2 weekly



The airline already cancelled following routes on temporary basis, due to travel restrictions:

Saint-Pierre – Halifax

Saint-Pierre – Magdalen Islands (cancelled for summer 2020 season)

Saint-Pierre – St. John’s NFLD