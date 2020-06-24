Yakutia closes S20 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Anchorage seasonal bookings

Russian carrier Yakutia in the last few weeks filed changes to its seasonal service to the US, previously scheduled from 13JUL20 to 14SEP20. Reservation for the one weekly Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Anchorage route is no longer available. The airline previously planned to operate mono-class Boeing 737-700 aircraft on this route.



R3509 PKC2125 – 0550ANC 73W 1

R3510 ANC0730 – 0815+1PKC 73W 1